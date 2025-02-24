CAN Female 2026 (Q): Algeria, Togo, Benin, the full results of the first round go
Discover the results of the matches played last week, counting for the first round of the first round of the female CAN qualifiers 2026.
The first leg of the first round of the female CAN qualifiers 2026 ended on Sunday. A very lively round, with several teams that have almost already assured their qualification for the second round. This is the case of Algeria which exploded South Sudan (5-0) or Togo, also merciless against the Djibouti (5-0).
In the other meetings, Mali has offered the scalp of Gabon (6-0), Tanzania beat Equatorial Guinea (3-1), Namibia surprised Eswatini (3-0) and Benin A took a small advantage against Sierra Leone. The return round of this first round of the qualifying phases is scheduled for February 25.
All the results of the 1st round go
South Sudan 0-5 Algeria
Niger 0-2 Gambia
BOTSWANA 0-2 RD Congo
Tanzania 3-1 Equatorial Guinea
Gabon 0-6 Mali
Benin 2-1 Sierra Leone
Angola 2-1 Zimbabwe
Kenya 0-0 Tunisia
Rwanda 0-1 Egypt
Uganda 2-0 Ethiopia
Eswatini 0-3 Namibia
Guinea 2-2 CAP-VERT
Djibouti 0-5 Togo
Burundi 0-1 Burkina Faso