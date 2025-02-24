CAN Female 2026 (Q): Algeria, Togo, Benin, the full results of the first round go

Discover the results of the matches played last week, counting for the first round of the first round of the female CAN qualifiers 2026.

The first leg of the first round of the female CAN qualifiers 2026 ended on Sunday. A very lively round, with several teams that have almost already assured their qualification for the second round. This is the case of Algeria which exploded South Sudan (5-0) or Togo, also merciless against the Djibouti (5-0).

In the other meetings, Mali has offered the scalp of Gabon (6-0), Tanzania beat Equatorial Guinea (3-1), Namibia surprised Eswatini (3-0) and Benin A took a small advantage against Sierra Leone. The return round of this first round of the qualifying phases is scheduled for February 25.

All the results of the 1st round go

South Sudan 0-5 Algeria

Niger 0-2 Gambia

BOTSWANA 0-2 RD Congo

Tanzania 3-1 Equatorial Guinea

Gabon 0-6 Mali

Benin 2-1 Sierra Leone

Angola 2-1 Zimbabwe

Kenya 0-0 Tunisia

Rwanda 0-1 Egypt

Uganda 2-0 Ethiopia

Eswatini 0-3 Namibia

Guinea 2-2 CAP-VERT

Djibouti 0-5 Togo

Burundi 0-1 Burkina Faso