Organized network of unnatural acts: the League of Imams and Preachers of Senegal (LIPS) calls for rigorous application of the law

The League of Imams and Preachers of Senegal (LIPS) released a press release this Friday, February 13, demanding the rigorous application of the law against members of the organized network of unnatural acts, which has been in the news for almost a week following the arrest of several of its members.

According to the document, LIPS expresses with the greatest firmness its indignation, its deep disagreement and its unequivocal condemnation in the face of the serious and disturbing revelations reporting a structured network of unnatural acts operating on Senegalese soil in particularly aggravating conditions.

For the League, these acts constitute an immense crime, contrary to the noble morals and moral values ​​of the country. According to her, they threaten security, stability and social cohesion. LIPS categorically states that the recently revealed facts cannot be assimilated to simple isolated individual acts.

They are, on the contrary, aggravated by the structuring of an organized network, aimed at collective corruption, predation on minors, the use of considerable financial resources and active propaganda seeking to spread sexually transmitted diseases. “Such circumstances exclude any leniency,” the statement read.

To this end, the League demands great firmness and rigorous application of the law. She solemnly reminds the highest authorities of the State that the criminalization of homosexuality and the fight against its spread constituted one of the major commitments proclaimed to the Senegalese people during the presidential campaign.

“The clear and assumed choice made by Senegal is that of preserving its religious identity, its spiritual values ​​and its cultural heritage,” recalls LIPS in its press release. She emphasizes that this commitment is neither optional nor negotiable, but that it is a moral, political and constitutional duty.

For the members of the League, any weakness in the application of this duty, any retreat in the face of external pressures or any attempt at justification would constitute a betrayal of the trust of the people and objective complicity with the forces of moral destabilization of Senegalese society.

Finally, LIPS calls on religious leaders, imams, civil society, the media and parents to measure the extent and seriousness of the phenomenon, in order to fully play their role in preserving Senegal’s religious identity, spiritual values ​​and cultural heritage.