CDC Habitat and SGEE align to accommodate Senegalese students in France

Because good accommodation is a necessary condition for success in higher education, the Embassy of Senegal, through the Student Management Service Abroad (SGEE), spares no effort to improve the conditions of study and stay of Senegalese students in France.

To this end, Ambassador Baye Moctar DIOP held a fruitful working session with the CDC Habitat Île-de-France team, led by Mr. Éric Dubertrand. Ambassador DIOP welcomed the signing, Tuesday February 10, 2026, of an agreement allowing the reception of young Senegalese students in the Ile-de-France region. This new agreement, which links the Embassy to CDC Habitat, allows us to reserve a quota of accommodation in university residences in Île-de-France for our students.

This welcome represents an essential lever for securing students’ paths and fully illustrates the commitment of CDC Habitat Île-de-France, as a public actor, in the service of equal opportunities and social cohesion. Éric Dubertrand, director of CDC Habitat Île-de-France, was delighted to have renewed this cooperation aimed at guaranteeing stable and accessible housing for Senegalese students, in residences managed by Studefi, a brand of the CDC Habitat group.

Ousmane Noël MBAYE