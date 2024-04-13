OM: Aubameyang enters the legend

Scorer against Benfica Lisbon on Thursday evening, during Marseille's 2-1 defeat in the quarter-final first leg of the Europa League, Pierre-Émerick Aubameyang set a new record with the Phocaeans.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to make history with Olympique de Marseille. The 34-year-old striker distinguished himself once again by scoring a crucial goal against Benfica Lisbon (2-1), Thursday evening, in the quarter-final first leg of the Europa League.

Indeed, this goal allowed Aubameyang to become the top scorer in the history of the Europa League in March 2024, with an impressive total of 33 goals. But that's not all, as the Gabonese also achieved a unique feat by becoming the first player to score 12 goals for a French club in the European Cup since Stéphane Guivarc'h during the 1997-1998 season.

It is also the 10th goal of the season in the Europa League for the former Barça player, who thus becomes the first footballer to reach this mark with a French team in this competition. Additionally, he also surpassed Cédric Bakambu to become Africa's top scorer in a Europa League campaign, a feat that speaks to his quality and consistency in front of goal.

These impressive records confirm Aubameyang's status as a legend in the making at Marseille and demonstrate his invaluable influence on the pitch. His talent, his determination and his commitment make him a valuable asset for Olympique de Marseille, while the French club will try to snatch its ticket for the C3 semi-finals, next Thursday against its Portuguese counterpart.