Kenya has submitted a proposal for a regional maritime treaty in a bid to ease tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, following a controversial agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

Kenya has taken the lead in proposing a regional maritime treaty in a bid to defuse tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, in response to a controversial agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland. This agreement, signed on January 1, authorized Ethiopia to lease 20 kilometers of coastline in Somaliland, which sparked a strong reaction from Somalia.

Kenya's proposed treaty, developed in collaboration with Djibouti and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad), aims to regulate landlocked states in the region's access to ports on a commercial basis. According to Korir Sing'oei, Kenya's Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, this initiative aims to ensure stable and predictable access to maritime resources for all stakeholders in the region, while preserving Somalia's territorial integrity.

The proposal comes amid an emergency, as Al Shabaab militants exploit tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia to further destabilize the region. Sing'oei stressed the need to engage with all parties concerned to maintain regional stability and avoid an escalation of the conflict.

Somali and Ethiopian leaders have been invited to consider a meeting to discuss and move forward in the process of resolving this maritime dispute. Kenya's proposal represents a step towards a diplomatic solution and a path to stability in the Horn of Africa region.