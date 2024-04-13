Cameroon: Marc Brys’ salary revealed

The Ministry of Sports formally appointed Marc Brys as coach of the Indomitable Lions on Monday April 8, 2024.

Marc Brys, who will lead the Cameroon national team, signed his contract alongside his technical team. During this occasion, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi revealed the main responsibilities of the new coach, including qualification for the next World Cup and an honorable performance at the next African Cup of Nations.

Indeed, the ceremony took place in the absence of the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), Samuel Eto'o, who apologized despite his invitation a few hours earlier. Nevertheless, the Sports Minister expressed his confidence in the new technical staff, led by Brys, and set ambitious goals for the upcoming competitions.

The contract of Marc Brys and his team, made up of his deputies Joachim Mununga, François Omam Biyik and Ashu Bessong, is for a period of “two and a half years, renewable”, thus covering the period leading to the 2026 World Cup.

Although the amount of Brys' salary was not disclosed by officials during the ceremony, local media outlet camerfoot reports that the technician is expected to receive an annual salary of 420,000 euros, or 273 million FCFA per year and 22, 75 million FCFA per month, in accordance with his salary expectations.

However, uncertainties remain regarding the recognition of this appointment by Fecafoot, which was not consulted by the ministry and does not recognize Brys and his team. Despite these uncertainties, the Minister of Sports hopes that Marc Brys will contribute to the renewed glory of the Indomitable Lions on the international scene.