Cameroon: Ukraine announces the opening of an embassy in Yaoundé

Ukraine has declared its intention to establish an embassy in Cameroon to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of agriculture, higher education and project development.

Yurii Pyvovarov, Ambassador of Ukraine to Senegal and special envoy of the Minister of Foreign Relations of Ukraine, made the announcement during a meeting with the Minister Delegate for Commonwealth Relations. “I am here to usher in a new era of our bilateral relations. One of my objectives in visiting Cameroon is to announce the opening of a Ukrainian embassy in Yaoundé in the coming months, with a strong economic mission focused on the agricultural sector”said Yurii Pyvovarov.

Besides agriculture, Ukraine is also interested in cooperation in the fields of higher education and the development of projects such as the construction of hydroelectric dams and road infrastructure in Cameroon. The two countries already have strong trade relations, with Ukrainian exports to Cameroon reaching 176,700 tonnes of goods worth FCFA 102.9 billion in 2021. In return, Cameroon exported FCFA 47.7 million of wood products to Ukraine in 2020.

The opening of this new embassy in Yaoundé is expected to further strengthen ties between the two countries, which were affected by tensions between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022. These tensions led to a drop in Ukraine’s ranking of Cameroon’s main suppliers, according to the 2022 Cameroonian external report.