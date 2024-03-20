Olympic Games Paris 2024: heavy for the African teams, the complete draw

The draw for the men's football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was made this Wednesday in Saint Denis, France. And the African teams have not been varnished.

In the running for the supreme coronation, Morocco, Egypt and Mali are now set. The draw for the men's football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was made this Wednesday in Saint Denis, France. Winners of the CAN U23, the Moroccans inherit big pieces in group B. The Lion Cubs of the Atlas share their pool with Argentina, Ukraine, semi-finalist at the Euro U23, and an Asian nation to be determined .

The draw was also not kind to Egypt, which inherited Spain, the Dominican Republic and an Asian nation to be determined, in group C. Another African representative, Mali, fell into the Pool D. An open group, a priori, with Paraguay, Israel, semi-finalist of the Euro and an Asian nation to be determined.

On the waiting list, Guinea could also participate in the final phase of this Olympic tournament in the event of victory in the intercontinental play-offs. If Syli U23 managed to qualify, it would be placed in Group A, with France, New Zealand and the United States. A group that seems balanced even if the Bleuets start as favorites. As a reminder, the men's Olympic football tournament will take place from July 24 to August 10.

Among the women, the two representatives of the continent are not yet known. Currently, four teams are competing for qualifying tickets. These are Morocco, Zambia, Nigeria and South Africa. The four nations will engage in a final duel, with Morocco-Zambia and Nigeria-South Africa. The winner of the first confrontation will find the United States, Germany and Australia in group B. The second will be placed in group C, with Spain, Japan and Brazil as roommates.

