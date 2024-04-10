2024 Olympic Qualification (F): the big disappointment of Desiree Ellis after the elimination of South Africa

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis reacted to the elimination of Banyana Banyana from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (F), beaten by Nigeria. A big disappointment for the South African coach who did not hide her frustration in the post-match press conference.

South Africa will not see the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Banyana Banyana are eliminated from the qualifying phases of the competition after their defeat against Nigeria. Beaten (1-0) by the Super Falcons in the first leg, the South Africans were forced to draw in the return leg (0-0). A result which marks the elimination of the rainbow nation.

At the post-match press conference, the South African coach appeared very disappointed. “ I can't explain the disappointment. We feel like we've let people down, and that's not a good feeling », Reacted Desiree Ellis after the elimination of South Africa from the race for the Paris Olympics.

The defeat means South Africa will have to wait at least four more years for a chance of qualifying for the Olympics again. Despite these setbacks, the South African team can be proud of its progress and hopes to bounce back in future international competitions.