Security situation in eastern DRC: Washington reiterates its support for Kinshasa

The United States reiterated on Monday its support for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is facing security instability in its eastern regions. Washington says it understands the frustration of the Congolese population.

President Félix Tshisekedi met Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with Molly Phee, American Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, about the security situation in eastern DRC.

During their meeting, Molly Phee reassured President Félix Tshisekedi of the support of the USA in resolving the security crisis in the eastern part of the DRC. She says she understands the frustration of the Congolese population.

This is not the first time that the United States has made an official statement on the worsening security crisis in eastern DRC. The US administration has repeatedly condemned the activities of rebel groups operating in the region, calling on them to cease their hostilities. She also condemned Rwanda’s support for the most active rebel group, the M23.

In a statement on Monday, France also condemned Rwanda’s support for the M23 and called for a cessation of hostilities by the rebel group. Rwanda, which has always denied its support for the rebel group, has not yet commented on these new international accusations.