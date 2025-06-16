OJ Paris 2024 (F): the Zambia and Nigeria program in the group phase

With the qualification of Zambia and Nigeria, we know all the teams that will compete in the final phase of the women’s football tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games. And with the African Selections program.

Zambia and Nigeria will represent Africa in the next Women’s Football Olympic tournament. With three games on the program each, these teams will have the opportunity to shine on the international scene and try to qualify for the quarter -finals.

In group B, Zambia will embark on competition with a major challenge by facing the United States national team in its first match on Thursday July 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. GMT. The Zambians will then have to compete with Australia before concluding the first round against Germany.

As for Nigeria, placed in group C, the Super Falcons will start their Olympic campaign with a confrontation against Brazil on Thursday July 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. GMT. They will then be confronted with the Spanish team, defending world champion, before closing the first round against Japan.

Thursday July 25

5 p.m. GMT: Nigeria V Brazil

7 p.m. GMT: United States V Zambia

Sunday July 28

5 p.m. GMT: Spain V Nigeria

5 p.m. GMT: Australia V Zambia

Wednesday July 31

3 p.m. GMT: Japan V Nigeria

5 p.m. GMT: Zambia V Germany