Madagascar: the state of national disaster decreed after the Gamane cyclone

Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the government of Madagascar announced the state of national disaster following the ravages caused by Cyclone Gamane.

This decision, specified by the presidency in a press release, aims to mobilize all the resources necessary to help the affected populations and start the post-catastrophe reconstruction phase. According to the latest report from the National Risk Management and Disaster (BNGRC), the consequences of the cyclone include more than 89,000 people disaster, 19 and more than 22,000 displaced.

The infrastructure has also undergone major damage, with 135 damaged schools, 2,236 flooded rice fields and 23 cut routes. Several partner countries have already answered calls by committing to support Madagascar, according to the presidency.

In addition, the BNGRC reported that the repair work on the cut roads is underway to facilitate the passage of rescue and restore traffic.