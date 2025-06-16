Madagascar: the state of national disaster decreed after the Gamane cyclone

Madagascar: the state of national disaster decreed after the Gamane cyclone

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the government of Madagascar announced the state of national disaster following the ravages caused by Cyclone Gamane.

This decision, specified by the presidency in a press release, aims to mobilize all the resources necessary to help the affected populations and start the post-catastrophe reconstruction phase. According to the latest report from the National Risk Management and Disaster (BNGRC), the consequences of the cyclone include more than 89,000 people disaster, 19 and more than 22,000 displaced.

The infrastructure has also undergone major damage, with 135 damaged schools, 2,236 flooded rice fields and 23 cut routes. Several partner countries have already answered calls by committing to support Madagascar, according to the presidency.

In addition, the BNGRC reported that the repair work on the cut roads is underway to facilitate the passage of rescue and restore traffic.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.