Friendly: The Zimbabwe list for the FIFA Series tournament
The Zimbabwean Football Federation unveiled this Tuesday the list of players selected for the FIFA Series tournament in March. A group of 23 Warriors for a competition to be held in Malawi next week.
Zimbabwe will also compete in friendly meetings in March, planned to house the first international break of the year 2024. The Warriors will host a tournament called FIFA Series, organized by the Faqtière de Mondial Football body, which will be held in Malawi. The Zimbabweans will face the host country, Kenya and Zambia.
For these meetings, the brand new coach Norman Mapeza called on 23 players. In the lot, we find the midfielder of Reims, Marshall Munetsi. A resident of Wolverhampton in England, Tawanda Chirewa is also summoned, as is Teenage Hadebe and Jordan Zemura.
The list of 23 Warriors of Zimbabwe
Guards
Martin Mapisa
Marley Tavaziya
Donovan Bernard
Defenders
Shane Maroodza
Divine Lunga
Gerald Takwara
Teenage Hadebe
Peter Maduhwa
Munashe GARANANGA
Emmanuel Jalai
Brendan Galloway
Jordan Zemura
Joey Phuthi
Fields
Marshall MUNETSI
Junior Makunike
Andy Rimonhota
Tivange Rushesha
Tawanda Chirewa
Walter Musona
Attackers
Tinotenda Kadewere
Daniel Msendani
Tawanda Maswanhise
Good macaulay