Friendly: The Zimbabwe list for the FIFA Series tournament

The Zimbabwean Football Federation unveiled this Tuesday the list of players selected for the FIFA Series tournament in March. A group of 23 Warriors for a competition to be held in Malawi next week.

Zimbabwe will also compete in friendly meetings in March, planned to house the first international break of the year 2024. The Warriors will host a tournament called FIFA Series, organized by the Faqtière de Mondial Football body, which will be held in Malawi. The Zimbabweans will face the host country, Kenya and Zambia.

For these meetings, the brand new coach Norman Mapeza called on 23 players. In the lot, we find the midfielder of Reims, Marshall Munetsi. A resident of Wolverhampton in England, Tawanda Chirewa is also summoned, as is Teenage Hadebe and Jordan Zemura.

The list of 23 Warriors of Zimbabwe

Guards

Martin Mapisa

Marley Tavaziya

Donovan Bernard

Defenders

Shane Maroodza

Divine Lunga

Gerald Takwara

Teenage Hadebe

Peter Maduhwa

Munashe GARANANGA

Emmanuel Jalai

Brendan Galloway

Jordan Zemura

Joey Phuthi

Fields

Marshall MUNETSI

Junior Makunike

Andy Rimonhota

Tivange Rushesha

Tawanda Chirewa

Walter Musona

Attackers

Tinotenda Kadewere

Daniel Msendani

Tawanda Maswanhise

Good macaulay