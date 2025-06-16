Friendly: The Zimbabwe list for the FIFA Series tournament

Friendly: The Zimbabwe list for the FIFA Series tournament

ByThe Mwebantu Team

The Zimbabwean Football Federation unveiled this Tuesday the list of players selected for the FIFA Series tournament in March. A group of 23 Warriors for a competition to be held in Malawi next week.

Zimbabwe will also compete in friendly meetings in March, planned to house the first international break of the year 2024. The Warriors will host a tournament called FIFA Series, organized by the Faqtière de Mondial Football body, which will be held in Malawi. The Zimbabweans will face the host country, Kenya and Zambia.

For these meetings, the brand new coach Norman Mapeza called on 23 players. In the lot, we find the midfielder of Reims, Marshall Munetsi. A resident of Wolverhampton in England, Tawanda Chirewa is also summoned, as is Teenage Hadebe and Jordan Zemura.

The list of 23 Warriors of Zimbabwe

Guards

Martin Mapisa
Marley Tavaziya
Donovan Bernard

Defenders

Shane Maroodza
Divine Lunga
Gerald Takwara
Teenage Hadebe
Peter Maduhwa
Munashe GARANANGA
Emmanuel Jalai
Brendan Galloway
Jordan Zemura
Joey Phuthi

Fields

Marshall MUNETSI
Junior Makunike
Andy Rimonhota
Tivange Rushesha
Tawanda Chirewa
Walter Musona

Attackers

Tinotenda Kadewere
Daniel Msendani
Tawanda Maswanhise
Good macaulay

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.