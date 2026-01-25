Official visit of Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to Morocco: meeting planned with the diaspora in Casablanca January 24, 2026

The Prime Minister of Senegal, Ousmane Sonko, will make an official visit to Morocco on January 26 and 27, 2026. This trip is part of the 15th session of the Great Joint Commission for Senegalese-Moroccan cooperation.

According to an official press release from the Consulate General of Senegal in Casablanca, the main objective of this mission is the strengthening of historical, fraternal and strategic relations between the Republic of Senegal and the Kingdom of Morocco.

On the sidelines of official activities, a meeting will be organized between the Prime Minister and the Senegalese diaspora established in Morocco, on Tuesday January 27 from 5:00 p.m., in the indoor room of the Mohamed V Sports Complex. This event aims to strengthen links between the State and its diaspora through a dynamic of dialogue and consultation, according to the same source.

The Consulate General of Senegal in Casablanca strongly invites the Senegalese community to participate in this moment of exchange, intended to consolidate unity and cohesion around the values ​​of peace and cooperation which characterize the two nations.

Djibril DIAO