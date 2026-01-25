Hassan Naciri, Moroccan ambassador to Senegal: “Our relations are based on sincere fraternity between our two peoples”

(Lesoleil.sn) Relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Senegal are “historic, deep and exemplary”, declared the Moroccan ambassador in Dakar, Hassan Naciri, stressing that they are based on “a sincere fraternity between our two peoples, nourished by centuries-old human, spiritual and cultural ties”.

In an interview granted to the daily Le Soleil, as part of a special magazine produced in July 2025, the Moroccan diplomat insisted on the unique nature of this partnership, supported, according to him, by “a constant political will of our successive heads of state to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, in the service of a shared vision for the development, peace and unity of our African continent”.

On the political level, Hassan Naciri highlighted “an unparalleled proximity between the highest authorities of the two countries”. He recalled that “since independence, all the Kings of Morocco have maintained close and esteemed ties with the successive Presidents of Senegal, in a spirit of fidelity, loyalty and reciprocal trust.”

Returning to the historical roots of this relationship, the ambassador spoke of “Morocco’s commitment alongside Senegal from the first days of its independence”, recalling that the Kingdom was “co-author, in 1960, of the resolution relating to the admission of Senegal to the United Nations”.

He also cited strong symbolic moments, such as the welcome given to the late His Majesty King Mohammed V at Yoff airport in 1955 or the participation of Senegalese citizens in the Green March of 1975, “sealing a living African solidarity”.

The Moroccan diplomat also underlined the depth of spiritual ties between the two countries, based on “a tolerant Sunni Maliki Islam rooted in the values ​​of Sufism”, believing that this dimension gives the Moroccan-Senegalese partnership “a unique depth, anchored in hearts as much as in institutions”.

He finally highlighted the human proximity between the two peoples, illustrated by “thousands of mixed families resulting from marriages between Moroccans and Senegalese”, as well as by cooperation in the field of education, with “thousands of students pursuing their studies respectively in the universities of one and the other country”.

For the ambassador, all of these elements make Morocco and Senegal “a model relationship in Africa, supported by solid foundations, a common heritage and a shared ambition”.