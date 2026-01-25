Kàddu: the government takes stock of the agricultural campaign and the Can, this Tuesday

The government will take stock on Tuesday of the evolution of the agricultural campaign as well as the results of the African Cup of Nations (CAN), during a press conference organized as part of “Kàddu, the meeting place for government news”.

Scheduled from 3:30 p.m. at the President Mamadou Dia Administrative Building, this meeting with the press will be hosted by the government spokesperson, Ms. Marie Rose Khady Fatou Faye, in the presence of Ministers Mabouba Diagne (Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock), Serigne Gueye Diop (Industry and Commerce) and Khady Diène Gaye (Youth and Sports).

According to the organizers, the conference will make it possible to present a detailed update on the current agricultural campaign, before addressing the results of the Can 2025 and the preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Through “Kàddu”, the government intends to strengthen public information on public action and respond to concerns related to sectors deemed priority.