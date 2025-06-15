CAF-LDC: CR Belouizdad offers itself al ahly and revive

After debacle 6-1 of the first leg, CR Belouizdad straightened the bar by winning 1-0 against Al Ahly at the 5-July stadium during the 4áµ ‰ day of the group stage of the CAF Champions League. This success maintains the Algerians in the race for qualification.

Faced with a technically superior Al Ahly team, the Algerians opted for a rigorous defensive organization while exploiting the stopped kicks. After a first half without but, CR Belouizdad intensified its efforts in the second period.

It was at the 90á ‰+1 minute that Naoufel Khacef delivered his own from a decisive strike, offering a symbolic victory after the humiliation of the first leg. Al Ahly’s desperate attempts at the end of the match were not enough to change the outcome.

With this performance, CR Bellouizdad remains in the running for a qualification in the round of 16, demonstrating resilience and determination against one of the favorites of the tournament.