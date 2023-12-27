Official: the DRC list for CAN 2023

The national coach of the DRC, Sébastien Desabre, called on a group of 24 players for the final phase of CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The DR Congo Football Federation (Fecofa) unveiled this Wednesday the list of Leopards selected by coach Sébastien Desabre to take part in CAN 2023. While CAF authorized qualified teams to call up to 27 players for the final phase, the French technician only called on 24 of his best men.

In this group, we obviously find the usual executives including Cédric Bakambu, Chancel Mbemba, Gaël Kakuta, Yoanne Wissa, Meschak Elia, Charles Pickel, Theo Bongonda, Fiston Mayele and Simon Banza. Missing, however, are Aldo Kalulu and Glody Lilepo, striker Jackson Muleka and full-back Vital Nsimba, all present at the last gathering in November.

Housed in Group F, the DRC will face Zambia, Morocco and Tanzania in the group stage. The Leopards will be training in the United Arab Emirates from January 1st. Desabre’s men will play two friendly matches, on January 6 against Angola in Dubai, then on January 10 against Burkina Faso in Abu Dhabi.

The DRC list: