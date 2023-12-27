Cameroon: death of actress and presenter Marie Inès Ayonga following an illness

Cameroonian actress Marie Inès Ayonga died on Tuesday December 26, 2023 following illness.

The actress Marie Inès Ayonga who became known in 2017 thanks to her role in the film Mary Jane and the series Judgment Day and in 2021 for her main role in the television series The Secrets of Love is no more. She died last Tuesday following an illness.

Marie-Inès Ayonga comes from Okola, a village in the Lekié department in the Central region of Cameroon. She is the fourth of nine children. His film career began in 2012 with the series Coup de tonnerre broadcast on national television CRTV.

Subsequently, she undertook training in acting at the Specialized Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Professions in Central Africa. In 2018, she lent her voice for the French dubbing of the film A Man for the Weekend and also appeared in the series Noir City by André Mbang, produced by Aladji Touré.