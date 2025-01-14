Official: Rigobert Song, new Coach of the Central African Republic

Rigobert Song, former captain and coach of the Indomitable Lions, took charge of the Fauves de la Centrafrique this Monday, January 13, 2025. This appointment, announced by an order from the Minister of Sports, Rodolphe Doneng Wanzoumon, marks a turning point for Central African football.

Alongside Rigobert Song, the technical staff includes Éloge Yamissi Enza, Sébastien Ngato and Éric Cabalero as assistants. Details of the contract, such as its duration and salary, remain confidential at this time.

The new coach inherits a team in difficulty, currently 5th in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with only 4 points in 4 days, behind the Comoros and Ghana. In addition, the Central African Republic will not participate in CAN 2025 in Morocco, after finishing last in its group during qualifying. This delicate situation places Rigobert Song facing a major challenge: straightening out a team in search of results and identity.

With notable experience at the helm of the Indomitable Lions, Song has led Cameroon to feats such as qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 CAN in Ivory Coast. Recognized for his leadership, his charisma and his famous proverbs, he brings to the Central African Republic expertise and new energy that could inspire players and galvanize supporters.

This new adventure promises to be crucial for Central African football. Rigobert Song will have to rebuild a competitive team capable of competing with the best African nations. The first matches under his leadership will be decisive in assessing the scope of his impact and the Fauves’ chances of regaining their glory on the international scene.