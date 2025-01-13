Central African Republic: President Touadéra denounces his government’s absenteeism and self-promotion

Faustin-Archange Touadéra issued a stern warning to his ministers by showing that they sometimes spent more time cultivating their image on social networks than fulfilling their responsibilities.

During the first Council of the year, on January 9, the Central African president expressed his dissatisfaction with their absenteeism and their lack of results. This speech, although it was only made public on January 11, did not convince the opposition.

As he approaches the final year of his mandate, Touadéra has taken a professorial tone to remind his ministers of their “duties and obligations”. In particular, he expressed his ” concern “ regarding the “ massive and repeated absences » during the Councils of Ministers, particularly at the end of the year, a period when certain ministers, according to him, preferred “spend a vacation abroad” rather than participating in the deliberations.

The president claimed that some members of the government had spent more time on missions abroad in 2024, without any real benefit for the country, and that they had been more concerned with their personal affairs than public affairs. He also deplored that they had focused on their image on social networks rather than working to improve the living conditions of citizens.

Touadéra threatened to restrict authorizations for treatment abroad, which he said are often granted for unjustified reasons. He also demanded that the head of government, Félix Moloua, frequently challenged by his ministers, show more authority to put an end to the dysfunctions.

However, the opposition considers this speech as “purely demagogic”. Former Prime Minister Martin Ziguélé stressed that President Touadéra “supports incompetence” by listing the criticisms while maintaining his confidence in the ministers incriminated.