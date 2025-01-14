DRC: 20 deaths linked to Mpox during the first week of 2025

During the first epidemiological week of 2025, from December 30, 2024 to January 5, 2025, twenty deaths linked to monkeypox (Mpox) were reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), said the Congolese Ministry of Health Public, Hygiene and Social Welfare in a press release published Monday.

According to the press release relayed by the Congolese Press Agency (ACP), surveillance data for this period show 2,318 suspected cases (with a completeness rate of 96%), 20 deaths representing a case fatality rate of 0, 86%, and 512 laboratory confirmed cases. Between the first week of 2024 and that of 2025, the country recorded a cumulative 66,063 suspected cases, including 14,417 confirmed, and 1,366 deaths, which corresponds to a case fatality rate of 2.07%, specifies the report. .

Indeed, the World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed its concern about the persistent situation in the DRC. In its latest epidemiological report published on its official website, the WHO underlines that, despite an apparent stability of trends, the continued and increasing circulation of the virus remains worrying.

The epidemic, mainly characterized by clade Ib of the Mpox virus, remains active in the DRC, but also affects Burundi and Uganda. In addition, new cases linked to travel have been identified in Zambia and Zimbabwe.