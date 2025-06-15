Official: Rigobert Song, new Central African coach

Rigobert Song, former captain and coach of the Indomitable Lions, took control of the Fauves de la Central African Republic this Monday, January 13, 2025. This appointment, announced by a decree of the Minister of Sports, Rodolphe Doneng Wanzoumon, marks a turning point for Central African football.

Alongside Rigobert Song, the technical staff includes Praise Yamissi Enza, Sébastien Ngato and Éric Cabalero as a joint. The details of the contract, such as its duration and its salary, remain confidential at the moment.

The new coache inherits a team in difficulty, currently 5th in group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with only 4 points in 4 days, behind the Comoros and Ghana. In addition, the Central African Republic will not participate in the CAN 2025 in Morocco, after finishing the last of its group during the qualifications. This delicate situation Place Rigobert Song in the face of a major challenge: straightening a team looking for results and identity.

With a notable experience at the head of the Indomitable Lions, Song managed to lead Cameroon to exploits such as the qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and CAN 2024 in Côte d’Ivoire. Recognized for his leadership, his charisma and his famous proverbs, he brings to the Central African Republic an expertise and a new energy that could inspire players and galvanize supporters.

This new adventure promises to be crucial for Central African football. Rigobert Song will have to rebuild a competitive team capable of competing with the best African nations. The first games under his direction will be decisive to assess the scope of his impact and the chances of the wild beasts to find their brilliance on the international scene.