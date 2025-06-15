CDM 2026 (Q): Togo, Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, this Wednesday program

Discover meetings on the program this Wednesday, counting for the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone open this Wednesday, with the meetings of the third day. No less than five games are on the program through African lawns.

In difficulty in group A with a single point, the Sierra Leone will try to relaunch itself against Djibouti, also in search of its first three points in this campaign. In this same hen, the Central African Republic and Chad will meet in Morocco for an interesting duel. The two teams are respectively fifth and sixth of this hen.

In group H, Namibia, first with 6 points, welcomes Liberia, third with 3 points. One of the meetings expected this Wednesday will oppose, still in this group H, Tunisia, which also totals 6 points, to the Equatorial Guinea, which finished the first two days with 0 points.

The program of this Wednesday, June 5 (GMT schedule):