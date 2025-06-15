Gabon: Aubameyang reacts to the tragic death of Aaron Boupendza

The tragic death of the Gabonese striker Aaron Boupendza continues to arouse reactions on the football planet. Last to react, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

The sad news fell this Wednesday. In China since January, where he is playing at Zhejiang FC, Aaron Boupendza died this morning. The Gabonese striker made the soul after falling from the 11th floor of a building. A premature death that bereaved the Planet Foot, like his former teammate and captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

In a story on his Instagram account, the center-qadsiah center forward in Saudi Arabia reacted to the premature disappearance of his compatriot. “I don’t have the words, rest in peace my brother”, wrote the former OM striker.

A real globetrotter, Aaron Boupendza has evolved in Bordeaux, Pau (14 goals in 21 national matches) in France and Portugal in Ferirense. In Hatayspor in Türkiye (he scored 22 goals and finished top lig scorer), via Al-Arabi, Al-Shabab, FC Cincinnati and more recently to Rapid Bucharest. On January 31, 2025, he had settled on the side of China and more precisely of the Zhejiang Professional where he had made thunderous beginnings with 4 goals scored in 6 matches.