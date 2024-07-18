Kenya: Opposition rejects any government coalition with President Ruto

Kenya’s main opposition coalition, Azimio-OKA, has announced that it will not join the expanded government proposed by President William Ruto. The opposition is calling for a national constitutional convention to resolve the current crisis.

“The Azimio-OKA coalition will not be part of the proposed expanded government or any other government with the Kenya Kwanza coalition,” said the Azimio-OKA coalition, Kenya’s main opposition force, in an emailed statement after a meeting of its groups on Wednesday.

Faced with a national crisis marked by massive demonstrations, Azimio-OKA proposes the organization of a national constitutional convention led by the people, provided that consensus and agreement are obtained from all stakeholders. This proposal aims to find a peaceful and lasting solution to the current political crisis.

The protests, which began in mid-June in response to government plans to introduce new taxes on various basic goods, have been marred by violence. The Kenya National Human Rights Commission reports that at least 53 people have died and more than 400 have been injured since the protests began.

In response to the rising tensions, President Ruto has attempted to calm the situation by withdrawing the proposed taxes and reshuffling his cabinet. He has also accepted the resignation of the police chief, hoping to appease the protesters’ anger.

Despite these measures, the opposition remains firm in its demands. It is demanding the arrest of officers responsible for the violence against peaceful protesters and the unconditional release of all detained Kenyans. In addition, the Kenyan police have banned demonstrations in the capital, Nairobi, following the deadly violence.