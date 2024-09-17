Official: Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania trio to host CHAN 2024

CAF has officially unveiled the date and venue of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). The African competition will take place in 2025 and will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Despite calls to abandon this tournament, which some consider unproductive in terms of competitiveness and profitability, the African Nations Championship will indeed take place. During a working visit to Kenya, the CAF president confirmed that this competition reserved for local players playing in their national championships will be held. And Patrice Motsepe announced that the competition will take place in February 2025 and co-organized by the Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania trio.

“CHAN attracts a lot of media coverage in Africa and also globally and the good thing is that we could not have chosen a better country with Tanzania and Uganda. I am confident that this CHAN will be the most successful in the history of this competition, both on the pitch and in terms of media coverage and interest that we anticipate in Africa but also globally. So I will come back, there will be a lot of engagement between CAF and Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda“, the South African leader said.

The last edition of the CHAN, played in Algeria in 2023, was won by Senegal against Algeria (0-0, 5-4 on penalties) in the final played on February 4 at the Nelson Mandela stadium in Baraki (Algiers).