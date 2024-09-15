CAF Cup: Dadjè FC falls against RS Berkane in Cotonou

Receiving the Moroccan RS Berkane this Saturday, in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Cup, Dadjè FC lost by a score of 2-0. The Beninese will have to make a comeback in the return match to advance to the next round.

For the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Cup, Dadjè FC lost 0-2 against Renaissance Sportive de Berkane, this Saturday at the General Mathieu Kérékou stadium in Cotonou. Despite a good defensive performance in the first half, the Beninese team conceded two goals after the break: the first in the 56th minute on a corner by Valère Paul, and the second in the 93rd minute by Ayoue Khairi following a loss of the ball.

Dadjè FC captain Alankponkinto Koke expressed his disappointment but hopes for a better performance in the return match. Berkane captain Issoufou Dayo stressed the quality of the opponent and the importance of staying focused for the return match, scheduled for next Friday in Berkane. The Beninese will have to achieve a feat to hope to qualify.