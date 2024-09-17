2024 Futsal World Cup: Morocco beats Tajikistan from the start

Morocco pocketed its first three points at the 2024 Futsal World Cup taking place in Uzbekistan after its victory against Tajikistan (4-2) on Monday.

Morocco made a successful start to the Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan. The Atlas Lions recorded their first victory in this competition after their show of strength against Tajikistan on Monday. At the end of a very tight encounter, the Cherifian team finally won with a score of 4-2.

Facing the very tenacious Sons of the Highlands, the double African champions suffered for a long time before pulling off their goals. Otmane Boumezou, who scored twice, Soufian Charraoui and I driss Raiss El-Fenni scored the four goals in the Moroccan victory.

With this first success, Morocco climbs to second place in the standings, with three points, behind the Portuguese world champions who got the better of Panama earlier in the day (10-1). Soufiane El Mesrar’s men will try to snatch their qualification for the round of 16 against the Panamanians, next Thursday, during the second day of the group stages.