Official: Hossam Hassan, new Egypt coach

The Egyptian Football Federation has revealed the identity of the new Pharaohs coach. And the EFA placed its trust in Modern Future’s coach, Hossam Hassan.

A few days after the dismissal of Rui Vitoria, fired the day after the elimination of the Pharaohs from CAN 2023, Egypt found its new coach. While the name of French technician Hervé Renard had circulated in the box, the Egyptian Federation decided to trust the local workforce. And the EFA trusted the trainer of Modern Future. Hossam Hassan. His appointment was made public this Tuesday via a post on the Egyptian Federation’s social networks.

Former Jordan coach between 2013 and 2014, Hossam Hassan is best known for his stints on the bench of Zamalek, FC Pyramids and Al-Masry, Former Pharaons scorer (178 caps, 69 goals) converted to coach since 2008, the former Egyptian international served until his appointment on the bench of Modern Future, the current 11e of Egyptian Premier League. With his new cap, the 57-year-old technician will try to qualify the Pharaohs for the 2026 Cup in America.