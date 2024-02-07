CAN 2023: an Egyptian whistle in charge of Nigeria-South Africa

CAF has appointed the referee who will officiate the meeting between Nigeria and South Africa on Wednesday, for the semi-finals of CAN 2023. And the African body has placed its trust in Egyptian whistleblower Omar Amine.

The CAN 2023 semi-finals are in the spotlight this Wednesday, with a clash between Nigeria and South Africa. A match scheduled from 6 p.m. (GMT+1) at the Bouaké stadium. In search of their fourth continental title, the Super Eagles brushed aside Cameroon and Angola to reach the last four.

Qualified for the semi-finals for the second time in their history, Bafana Bafana hope to repeat the feat of 1996 when they won the coronation for the first time in their history.

For this meeting, referee Omar Amine will be in charge. The Egyptian whistle was chosen by the CAF referees committee to direct this duel which will undoubtedly be electric.

Experienced, the Egyptian led the opening match of this 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations which pitted Ivory Coast (host country) against Guinea Bissau (2-0) at the Alassane Ouattara stadium in Abidjan.