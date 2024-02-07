CAN 2025: Morocco unveils the date of the Competition

Morocco is hosting CAN 2025. The Royal Football Federation of Morocco (FRFM) revealed this Monday, February 5, 2024 that it will take place in summer 2025. It made this known through a press release.

While the 2023 African Cup of Nations (CAN) is still in progress, the date for that of 2025 is already known. Indeed, after announcing the reappointment of the Moroccan coach, Walid Regragui, to his position as coach of the Atlas Lions, on the evening of this Monday, February 5, 2024, the Royal Football Federation of Morocco (FRFM) lifted a veil on the date of the 35th edition of the CAN. According to him, the next big mass of round leather will take place in Summer 2025, more precisely in the months of June-July.

Thus the matches falling within the framework of the preliminaries will start in the month of March 2024. And those falling within the ranks of the qualifiers will be from September 2024. Find the detailed calendar below.

CAN 2025 preliminary and qualifier schedule

Preliminary round: March 18 to 26, 2024.

1st and 2nd day: September 2 to 10, 2024.

3rd and 4th days: from October 7 to 15, 2024.

5th and 6th: from November 11 to 19, 2024