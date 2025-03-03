Official: Benni McCarthy named Kenya coach

The Kenyane Football Federation has formalized the arrival of the South African technician, Benni McCarthy, who signed up for two years with the Harambee Stars.

It’s official. Benni McCarthy is the new coach of the Kenya national team. The South African technician was brought to the head of the Harambee Stars where he signed a two-year lease. The formalization was made this Monday by the Kenyan Football Federation.

Benni McCarthy will make his debut as coach later this month, during the World Cup qualifiers against Gambia and Gabon. He will be assisted by his compatriot Vasili Manousakis.