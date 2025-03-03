Official: Benni McCarthy named Kenya coach

Official: Benni McCarthy named Kenya coach

ByThe Mwebantu Team

The Kenyane Football Federation has formalized the arrival of the South African technician, Benni McCarthy, who signed up for two years with the Harambee Stars.

It’s official. Benni McCarthy is the new coach of the Kenya national team. The South African technician was brought to the head of the Harambee Stars where he signed a two-year lease. The formalization was made this Monday by the Kenyan Football Federation.

Benni McCarthy will make his debut as coach later this month, during the World Cup qualifiers against Gambia and Gabon. He will be assisted by his compatriot Vasili Manousakis.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.