DRC: 55 soldiers condemned to death for flight before the enemy in the east of the country

The Butembo garrison military court, sitting in Musienene, in the province of North Kivu, east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), said heavy convictions against soldiers accused of flight before the enemy.

Last Friday, 55 soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) were sentenced to the death penalty for having abandoned their positions against the M23 rebels in the territory of Lubero, said Me Jules Muvweko, judicial defender of the Butembo jurisdiction, at Anadolu. Mainly composed of non-commissioned officers, these soldiers were also found guilty of crimes such as theft, rape, looting and murder.

The trial, carried out in flagrance procedure, took place over five days and concerned 66 defendants. In addition to the 55 death sentences, a soldier received five years in prison, two civil women were sentenced to two years, while another soldier was acquitted. The procedure was declined for six defendants, because their arrest dated in November 2024.

In addition, these convictions arise in a climate of strong instability in the east of the country, where the FARDC struggles to contain the advance of the rebel group M23, despite intensified military operations.