Gabon: Brice Oligui Nguema announces his candidacy for the presidential election in April 2025

The president of the transition to Gabon, Brice Oligui Nguema, formalized this candidacy for the presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2025 on Monday, thus ending speculations on his political future, according to Africa-LSI.

Oligui Nguema took power in August 2023 following a military coup who overthrew Ali Bongo Ondimba, ending more than fifty years of governance by the Bongo family. This putsch was part of a series of surviving military reversals in West and Central Africa since 2020.

“After a long reflection and in response to the many calls, I decided to apply for the presidential election of April 12, 2025”said Oligui Nguema during a speech. This announcement comes as Gabon, a country rich in petroleum resources, but marked by important social inequalities, is about to organize elections to restore civil power.