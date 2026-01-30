Obituary: Actress Halima Gadji recalled to God

The world of Senegalese cinema and theater is in mourning. The actress Halima Gadji, an emblematic figure of the national artistic scene, died this Monday, January 26, 2026 following illness. She leaves behind a deep sadness and an immense void in the Senegalese cultural landscape.

Known to the general public under the pseudonym Marième Dial, Halima Gadji has established herself as one of the most notable actresses of her generation, notably thanks to her role in the successful series Mistress of a Married Man. Through her talent, her presence and her authenticity, the 36-year-old actress has touched the hearts of many viewers in Senegal and beyond.

Born in Senegal, Halima Gadji began her artistic career in modeling before turning to theater and cinema. She took her first steps in productions such as Tundu Wundu and Sakho et Mangane, where she already revealed great artistic sensitivity and remarkable mastery of acting.

The actress had recently confirmed her talent in series like Bakary Taximan or Bete Bete. On the international level, she starred in the series The Future is Ours, thus confirming her global success.

Her journey will remain engraved in the collective memory as that of a committed, passionate artist deeply attached to the promotion of Senegalese culture.

