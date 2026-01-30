Contemporary African arts: the Biennale planned in Dakar from November 19 to December 19, 2026

The 16th edition of the Biennale of Contemporary African Art will be held from November 19 to December 19, 2026 in Dakar. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Culture, Crafts and Tourism, which places this major event in the exceptional cultural dynamic of the year 2026.

This international event is recognized as one of the major artistic events on the world stage. A true platform for the expression and promotion of African creation and its diasporas, the Biennale celebrates the diversity, richness and vitality of the continent’s contemporary arts. For several decades, it has contributed to the influence of Dakar as an African cultural capital.

This next edition is a continuation of the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) and is fully integrated into the exceptional dynamics of the year 2026. It thus reinforces the vocation of Dakar as a creative city, cultural hub and privileged space of expression for young people.

According to the Ministry of Culture, all measures have been taken to guarantee the success of this international meeting, which actively participates in Senegal’s policy of influence and cultural sovereignty.

