No US military base in Zambia, says Army Chief

Zambian Army Chief Sitali Alibuzwi has strongly denied the existence of a US military base in Zambia. The comments come in response to recent accusations by Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa that the US is militarising Zambia to bolster its regional influence.

During a meeting with Pamela Chisanga, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Botswana, Sitali Alibuzwi clarified that Zambia’s military cooperation with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) has existed for over 15 years. “Of course, we receive military assistance in terms of courses, training and medical support. This does not translate into a base. It is regrettable that some seek to distort the facts and project a false image, thus creating unjustified fear among our neighbors,” did he declare.

The comments follow accusations by Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa, who said last month during his trip to Russia that the United States was using Zambia as a military foothold to isolate Zimbabwe. The Zambian army chief denounced the claims as baseless and detrimental to regional stability.