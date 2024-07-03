Blanche Tunasi died following surgery? Marcello Tunasi responds to prophet Dennis Lessie

Pastor Marcello Tunasi has responded to allegations made by Prophet Dennis Lessie a few days ago that his wife, Blanche Tunasi, died following cosmetic surgery.

The day after the death of Blanche Tunasi, wife of Pastor Marcello Tunasi, Dennis Lessie stepped up to indicate that she died after cosmetic surgery.

Prophet Dennis Lessie’s Public Apology

While these revelations are causing a stir on social media, he returned to his statement on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in the show “Tell me everything” on Univers Groupe TV.

“Normally I wouldn’t even comment on this, but I’m sorry,” he acknowledged before publicly apologizing. “I haven’t seen the autopsy of Mama Blanche Tunasi, only God, her husband and her doctor know what she really died of,” he said.

Marcello Tunasi forgives his detractors

For his part, in a message filled with peace and forgiveness, Pastor Marcello Tunasi reacted this Saturday, June 22, 2024. The man of God forgives the prophet Denis Lessie with all his heart.

“By the grace of God, I forgive Mr. Denis Lessie for all the slander and insulting remarks he made against my late wife and myself. I also ask the entire Compassion community to do the same. Let us pray for him, because he needs restoration and love,” he wrote.

Blanche Tunasi, wife of Pastor Marcello Tunasi, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Marcello Tunasi and his wife Blanche have four children: Oracle, Shukrani, Shiphra and Thabiri.

Pastor Marcello Tunasi is also the founder of Marcello Tunasi Ministries (MT), Noyau Compassion International (NCI), Compassion Orphanage and Compassion School of Ministry which trains missionaries.