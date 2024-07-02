DRC: Felix Tshisekedi and the first lady at the funeral of Pastor Baruti Kasongo

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, and the First Lady Denise Nyakeru were seen last Sunday at the funeral of Pastor Baruti Kasongo.

The funeral of Pastor Baruti Kasongo ended this Sunday, June 23, 2024 at the Tata Raphael Stadium. After their very notable presence at the funeral of Blanche Tunasi last week, President Felix Tshisekedi and First Lady Denise Nyakeru paid tribute to Pastor Baruti Kasongo.

The images showing them bowing before the mortal remains of the illustrious deceased were widely shared on social networks.

The tribute paid by President Felix Tshisekedi and First Lady Denise Nyakeru illustrates the recognition and appreciation of the contributions of Pastor Baruti Kasongo.

This act of compassion and respect is a testament to the importance of Pastor Baruti Kasongo in society, as well as the esteem and respect that the President and the First Lady have for him.