Nigeria-South Africa: probable lineups

Nigeria and South Africa face each other this Friday evening in Akwa Ibom, as part of the 3rd day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Discover the probable line-ups of the two teams.

This Friday, June 7, 2024, at 7 p.m. GMT, the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo will be the scene of a crucial clash between Nigeria and South Africa. This match counts for the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and is of particular importance for both teams.

Nigeria, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for the previous World Cup after a play-off defeat to Ghana, are determined to qualify directly this time around. The Super Eagles, under the leadership of Finidi George, will have to do without their star striker Victor Osimhen. However, they can count on Ademola Lookman, in excellent form, to lead the attack. Key players like Victor Boniface and Alex Iwobi are also expected to start, bringing their experience and talent to the team.

On the other side, South Africa, led by Hugo Broos, presents itself with similar ambitions. Broos will not hesitate to make changes to his squad to surprise the Nigerians. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is almost certain to start the match, but surprises could arise in other areas of the pitch. Teboho Mokoena and Percy Tau, two pillars of the team, are also expected to start this meeting.

The probable compositions of the two formations:

Nigeria: Stanley Nwabali – Benjamin Tanimu, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel – Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi – Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface

South Africa: Ronwen Williams – Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Aubrey Modiba – Тeboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Themba Zwane – Percy Tau, Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster