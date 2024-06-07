Benin-Rwanda: “bring back the taste of victory”, Steve Mounié

Beninese captain, Steve Mounié, expressed his ambition and optimism for the match against Rwanda this Thursday, while the Guépards face the Amavubi this evening during the 3rd day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Benin faces Rwanda this Thursday evening in Abidjan at the Le Felicia stadium. A meeting counting for the third day of the qualifying phases for the 2026 World Cup. Last in Pool C with a single point, the Cheetahs must snatch victory against the Amavubi to get back on track.

Facing journalists on Wednesday, at a pre-match press conference, Steve Mounié delivered his team's objective for this decisive reunion. And the Brest striker wants to bring back the three points of victory.

“ We are happy to be back in the national team. We are committed to achieving good performances. Bringing back the taste of victory is our goal tomorrow. The group is not under any particular pressure to get back on the path to victory. Rwanda is a solid team, not easy to play, we will discover the key as the match progresses. We will do everything to try to open the lock “, declared Mounié, reported by Géraud Viwami.

The Cheetahs, aware of the importance of this match, are therefore determined to turn things around after a mixed start to the campaign. Steve Mounié, charismatic leader of the team, embodies this combative and optimistic spirit, essential to galvanize his teammates.