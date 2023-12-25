Niger: the ruling junta elevates Nathalie Yamb to the rank of knight of the Order of Academic Palms

Pan-African Nathalie Yamb was honored during her visit to Niger. She was elevated to the rank of knight of the order of Academic Palms by the ruling junta.

The famous Nathalie Yamb, also known as the “Lady of Sochi”, was honored by the transitional government during her visit to Niger. She was elevated to the rank of knight of the Order of Academic Palms. “ I humbly thank the authorities of Niger who have given me the honor of raising me to the rank of knight of the Order of Academic Palms of Niger for my commitment to defending the cause of Africa. Sovereignty, or nothing! », rejoiced the Cameroonian activist after her distinction.

Kemi Séba congratulates Nathalie Yamb

In this process, the Beninese Kémi Séba and president of the NGO Urgences panafricanistes, promptly sent his congratulations to his Cameroonian colleague, Nathalie Yamb. According to him, “this is the least we can offer to the matrix of Pan-Africanism in the 21st century”.

As a reminder, Nathalie Yamb set down her bags in Niamey on Monday December 18, 2023. She was received in audience by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the CNSP (National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland). “ This meeting symbolizes the friendship between Niger and pan-Africanisms around the world in our fight against neocolonialism. », declared the Nigerien president. She even hosted a public conference on the theme “ sovereignty, condition of national and international action of States “.