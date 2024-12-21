Niger: Morocco pleads for the release of Mohamed Bazoum

Morocco is working to obtain the release of Mohamed Bazoum, the former president of Niger overthrown and detained since the coup d’état of July 2023. Under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, the Cherifian kingdom aspires to play the role of neutral mediator in this crisis which is paralyzing the region.

Since the overthrow of Mohamed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has increased its efforts to obtain his release. Diplomatic negotiations, economic sanctions and threats of military intervention: nothing has allowed the inflexible attitude of General Abdourahamane Tiani and the members of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP) to change. Despite international pressure, the junta keeps Mohamed Bazoum in detention, accusing him of “ treason, conspiracy and attack on state security “.

In this context, Morocco positions itself as a new actor capable of relaunching discussions with a different approach. According to well-informed sources, the kingdom has initiated discreet talks with CNSP officials, led by the General Directorate of Studies and Documentation (DGED), the Moroccan foreign intelligence service. Known for its discretion and efficiency, the DGED could play a key role in this attempt at mediation.

Among the solutions proposed by Rabat is the offer of political asylum to Mohamed Bazoum, accompanied by strict conditions. Morocco would guarantee that the former president does not engage in any political activity that could threaten the military regime in Niamey. This initiative, although hopeful, faces several obstacles.

If the Nigerien military authorities seem open to exploring this option, the guarantees offered by Morocco remain a central question. Furthermore, the position of international partners, notably France and the United States, declared supporters of Mohamed Bazoum, could significantly influence the outcome of the negotiations.

By playing a mediating role in this crisis, Morocco also seeks to strengthen its diplomatic influence in West Africa. By presenting itself as an actor in dialogue, the kingdom aspires to consolidate its image as a credible and reliable partner on the African scene.