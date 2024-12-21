Algeria: a series of successful operations against terrorism and organized crime

A terrorist surrendered to military authorities in Bordj Badji Mokhtar, southwest Algeria, while nine individuals supporting terrorist groups were arrested, and several operations against organized crime were successfully carried out by the The People’s National Army (ANP) during the week of December 11 to 17, according to an ANP press release published Thursday.

According to this operational report, the terrorist named “Benkhia Kouali” handed himself over to the authorities of the 6th Military Region, in possession of a Kalashnikov submachine gun, ammunition and other equipment. In addition, nine people supporting terrorist groups were arrested in different regions of the country.

In the fight against drug trafficking, 65 drug traffickers were arrested, and 1,710 grams of cocaine as well as 376,917 psychotropic tablets were seized during separate operations. Regarding the fight against illegal immigration, the coast guard rescued 88 people at sea, and 395 illegal immigrants of various nationalities were apprehended across the country, according to the same source.