Niger announces its intention to strengthen its links with the BRICS

Niger intends to strengthen its relations with the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) by 2025, as part of its strategy for diversifying partnerships, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Cooperation, Bakary Yaou Sangaré.

“This group offers a different approach to cooperation. We already have relations with certain members, such as China, Russia and India, but we want to deepen our exchanges with the other countries in the block ”he explained during a television interview dedicated to his record.

In January 2024, a delegation of the BRICS was welcomed in Niamey to discuss, among other things, the strengthening of economic and commercial ties.

“Three fundamental principles guide our cooperation: respect for the dignity of the Nigerian people, the freedom to choose our partners and the defense of the interests of our country”underlined the minister.