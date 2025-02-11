CDM 2010 – lack of support after the missed penalty: Muntari responds to Gyan

Sulley Muntari put an end to speculation on a break with Asamoah Gyan after the former captain of Ghana qualified his teammates as “cowards” about the infamous missed penalty against Uruguay during the 2010 World Cup.

In a live Instagram at the start of the year, Asamoah Gyan, had expressed his bitterness to his former teammates for their lack of support after his failed penalty during the quarter -finals of the 2010 World Cup between Ghana and Uruguay.

“” When the penalty was missed, I was insulted and treated with all the names because others said that I should have let others shoot. Why did the others not advanced to shoot? They were afraid. Cowards. I’ll say it. These are cowards “Said the former Sunderland player.

A muscular outing that continues to react a month later. Aligned in the midfield during this meeting, which could have made Ghana the first African country to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, Sulley Muntari spoke on this exit from his compatriot.

But far from embarking on a pass of weapons with the top scorer in the history of Black Stars, the former AC Milan player preferred to underline the leadership and the influence of the ex-captain of the selection Ghanaian.

“” Asamoah Gyan was the light of the team when we were playing. When we were under pressure before the matches, he sang and danced a lot, which made us forget the pressure. Maybe he was not happy with something. I don’t think there was no support. I love Asamoah Gyan “Said Mattari at 3sports.

Muntari and Gyan played a decisive role in the golden generation of Ghana, participating together in three consecutive World Cups (2006, 2010 and 2014), totaling a combined total of 193 selections for the national team.