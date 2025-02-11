Elections coupled from 2026: the Moele-Bénin party launches a call for candidates

The Moele-Benin Party is actively preparing for the elections coupled legislative and municipal on January 11, 2026.

In this perspective, the Directorate of Official Elections and Demonstrations (DEMO) of the Party chaired by Jacques Ayadji launched a call for candidates for its activists and activists wishing to run for an elective mandate.

According to an official press release published on February 7, 2025, interested candidates will have to submit their file between February 10 and March 31, 2025. The required documents include:

An information sheet mentioning the candidate’s personal information and his electoral district,

A copy of the birth certificate or the certificate of nationality,

A copy of the personal identification certificate (CIP) valid,

A copy of the voter card,

Proof of residence,

The identifier certificate.

The Moele-Benin party is one of the satellite parties of the ruling movement. Chaired by former trade unionist Jacques Ayadji, this political party had participated in the legislation and communal elections passed but had no elected official or parliament (their candidacy had inadequacies) nor in the municipalities.

The party press release