New price list: license price set between 5,000 and 300,000 FCfa

Meeting in a general assembly on February 8, 2026 at the National Arena, the Senegalese Wrestling Federation adopted a new license price list. Promoters, wrestlers, managers, referees and even press organizations are affected by this reform carried out by its president, Bira Sène.

The new Senegalese Wrestling Federation, led by Bira Sène for the next four years, has adopted new regulatory texts. Some provisions were confirmed, others revised. From now on, all components of the fight must have a license whose costs vary between 5,000 and 300,000 FCfa.

Just after his installation, the president announced that all actors would be required to pay a license. The decision taken at the general assembly held on Sunday February 8, 2026 at the National Arena is now effective. In fact, the promoters retain the amounts applied during the era of the National Fight Management Committee (Cng).

Thus, the license for promoters of striking wrestling is set at 300,000 FCFA, compared to 100,000 FCFA for those of traditional wrestling without striking. The managers, certainly after solid advocacy, maintain their license at 50,000 FCfa each. As for the wrestlers, those in striking wrestling will have to pay 10,000 FCFA, compared to 5,000 FCFA for specialists in traditional wrestling without striking.

Federal leaders and members also concerned Great innovation: all members of the Federation will also have to pay a license. In the lead, President Bira Sène will pay 250,000 FCfa for his own license. Members of the Federal Executive Office will have to pay 100,000 FCfa each, while those of the Steering Committee will pay 25,000 FCfa per person.

Other single members of the Federation will have to pay 10,000 FCfa, an amount identical to that required from coaches and referees. However, actors not directly affiliated with the Federation are not spared. These include wrestlers’ marabouts, mystical trainers and media professionals. The amount of their license has not yet been revealed to the public.

Concerning the press, the question is already raising questions. Under the presidency of Dr. Alioune Sarr at the head of the Cng, a similar attempt was abandoned in the face of opposition from the Union of Information and Communication Professionals of Senegal (Synpics), the National Association of the Sports Press (Anps) and other media organizations.

An amount of 100,000 FCfa would be advanced per press organ, covering all the reporters of the company concerned. However, this measure does not yet appear to be effective. Some journalists plan to contact the competent authorities in order to assess the legal impact of the decision. The press, invested with a public service mission, believes it must maintain natural access to events.

Officially, this reform aims to allow the federal body to establish clear and precise statistics for all players in the world of wrestling. But, beyond the organizational aspect, these licenses should also contribute to strengthening the financial resources of the Senegalese Wrestling Federation.