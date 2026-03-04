“Free our supporters”: Kalidou Koulibaly’s heartfelt cry

Since January 18, 2026, the date of the CAN 2025 final won 1-0 by Senegal against Morocco, 18 Senegalese supporters have been imprisoned in Morocco. Moroccan justice even requested sentences ranging from three months to one year in prison. Kalidou Koulibaly, captain of the Lions, decided to break the silence with a voice message transmitted via the social networks of the Senegalese Football Federation.

Since the start of this affair, the silence of the Senegalese players had been striking. Only Pape Matar Sarr had published a message of support via his social networks. Captain of the national team, Kalidou Koulibaly spoke this Friday, February 27, 2026. In a voice message transmitted via the digital channels of the FSF, the defender provides his full support to the 18 supporters. “My dear supporters, my “Gaindes” brothers! Since the first day of this affair, we, players of the National Team and the coach, have been deeply touched humanly and fraternally. We have been sensitive to your situation from the first hours. If we remained silent publicly, it was neither out of distance nor out of indifference, quite the contrary. We chose responsibility. We considered that, faced with ongoing legal proceedings, it was essential to allow the State of Senegal, our authorities and the competent bodies to take the necessary steps before the courts, without our speeches and our actions being able to even unintentionally interfere negatively. We did not want to politicize your situation. We did not want to further publicize an already sensitive matter. And, above all, we did not want to take the light in a fight which had only one common objective: your liberation. We understood our role lucidly: act with discretion, discuss privately, support the efforts, stay united, trust diplomatic and legal channels,” he said first, explaining why neither he nor the group had spoken up until then.

Kalidou Koulibaly to continue, demanding the release of his compatriots. “Sometimes restraint is a form of strength. Know this, not for a moment have we forgotten you. In this blessed month of Ramadan and Lent, far from your families, your ordeal is also ours. Every victory, every rally in the national jersey was accompanied by a thought for you. You were on a mission to support your team, your country, convinced of its strength and its potential. The turn taken by the final in Rabat placed you in a situation that we consider harsh, deeply unfair. But in our hearts, you remain winners. This continental trophy also bears your imprint. It is that of your passion, your loyalty and your patriotism. Even today, we continue to act with responsibility, with respect for institutions, with confidence in diplomacy, with the hope that wisdom and a sense of surpassing will allow a rapid and favorable outcome. You don’t walk alone. Behind you is a whole people. And at your side, there are also your players, your brothers, united in dignity and patience. Our only fight, our only light is to see you free and reunited with your families. Hold fast ! We remain committed to your families with heart and responsibility. And we are doing everything we can to ensure that you are free tomorrow. Free our supporters! »

OBN